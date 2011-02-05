Smart devices must be secure by design to prevent cyber attacks

February 2021 by David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky

Following recent news about a data breach within a monitoring system, David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, is calling for manufacturers of smart devices to ensure these products are secure by design, in order to prevent cyber attacks through vulnerabilities.

“The latest news about vulnerable monitoring devices is another serious reminder that developers of smart devices must ensure they are secure by design, so that those who use smart devices can do so safely without fear of their personal data being compromised. In the case of devices used in sensitive situations, such as monitoring systems, a vulnerability could provide an attacker with access to extremely sensitive information; worse, it could undermine the safety of children and staff.

“Developers of smart devices would do well to follow the UK government’s code of practice for consumer IoT security: https://www.gov.uk/government/publi....