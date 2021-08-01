Skype for Business is reaching its end of life

August 2021 by Chris Vaughan, Technical Account Management – EMEA, Tanium’s Area Vice President

As Skype for Business is reaching its end of life, companies are having to face to decision of moving all their data across to another application.

“With Skype for Business reaching end of life, organisations will need to migrate their users to another communications platform. It will be important to gain an understanding of which endpoints have Skype installed as the unpatched platform may become a security risk.

Organisations will need to migrate users to Microsoft Teams, this should involve evaluating the organisation’s endpoints to assess whether they have the right hardware requirements to support the migration. A hardware asset review should be conducted to ensure that each endpoint has a sufficient processor, adequate memory and enough hard drive space to take advantage of the new capabilities. The company’s network infrastructure will also need to be reviewed to gain an understanding of whether it’s suitable to support the added collaboration features.

Additionally, mandatory training on the new tool should be implemented for end users and those within the organisation, as it will support a smooth transition and ensure that the productivity and security of the company is maintained.”