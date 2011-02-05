Skurio comments on Foxtons data breach...

February 2021 by Skurio

Following the news that thousands of customers’ financial details held by Foxtons, one of Britain’s biggest estate agents are being freely accessed on the dark web, Skurio CEO Jeremy Hendy comments the following:

“With businesses holding sensitive data on thousands of individuals, it’s historically been difficult to detect breaches and leaks from those customer datasets. It’s therefore important to routinely monitor for exposed data outside the organisation’s network as it is critical to know it’s happened as soon as possible – and then act immediately. Early breach detection is a fundamental expectation of GDPR and companies who take a lax approach can expect to face growing regulatory fines.

Speed is important when mitigating digital risk; watermarking data with unique synthetic identities can enable organisations to detect these threats immediately and be the first to find out if their data is available online, before someone else does. Setting up email listeners for these watermark identities can detect a breach before the data is shared online, if the hacker is testing for valid addresses”.