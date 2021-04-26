Search
Skurio comment on warning of increase in phishing scams

April 2021 by Skurio

Following the news that phishing scams are on the sudden increase and related warnings are being released on this, Skurio CEO Jeremy Hendy comments the following:

“For fraudsters, phishing scams are easy and effective, and a well-crafted message can look utterly convincing. As part of the phishing ploy, scammers use typosquatting techniques to trick unsuspecting individuals into giving up their most valuable data. This is done by registering a fake domain to spoof legitimate sites, impersonating the real thing, which is all too easy for even a novice criminal.

A lack of safeguards and processes in the domain registration process means that, for the companies in the cross hairs of such scams, constant monitoring for typosquatting on their domains is a must. Specialist takedown services can also reduce the risk of this type of fraud”.




