Skurio comment around Experian investigating if involved in Brazilian data leak

February 2021 by Skurio

“Data breaches are regularly collated into compilations for posting or individually re-shared, so businesses are right to be especially vigilant if they have had a breach incident in the past. Identifying if a breach contains data from a specific organisation can be difficult where large data sets are involved. Continuous monitoring and breach detection gives companies an early warning and opportunity to investigate; before the story goes to press. More importantly, they can notify regulatory bodies and those affected in a timely way. Combining services like Dark Web monitoring with data watermarking can help further by allowing businesses to know for sure if their data has been included”.