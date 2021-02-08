Search
Skurio comment around Experian investigating if involved in Brazilian data leak

February 2021 by Skurio

Following the news that Experian is investigating whether they were involved in Brazil data breach, Skurio CEO Jeremy Hendy comments the following:

“Data breaches are regularly collated into compilations for posting or individually re-shared, so businesses are right to be especially vigilant if they have had a breach incident in the past. Identifying if a breach contains data from a specific organisation can be difficult where large data sets are involved. Continuous monitoring and breach detection gives companies an early warning and opportunity to investigate; before the story goes to press. More importantly, they can notify regulatory bodies and those affected in a timely way. Combining services like Dark Web monitoring with data watermarking can help further by allowing businesses to know for sure if their data has been included”.




All new podcasts

 
