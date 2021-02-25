Singapore 23-25 February 2021: Border Management and Technologies Summit Asia

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Border Management & Technologies Summit Asia conference and exhibition will bring together leading government officials from across central Asia, South-East Asia, Australia and the Middle East to discuss the border security challenges faced in the region and in their respective nations.

Singapore is a unique country that has one of the busiest land borders in the world between Singapore and Malaysia. Changi Airport is one of the most popular stopover airports in South-East Asia and due to Singapore’s geographic location Singapore Straits plays an important role in customs clearance.

