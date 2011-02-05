Simvacy Offers InApp Mobile Messaging Protection and Security for 100% Anonymity

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Simvacy announced the launch of its solution to guard the privacy of mobile phone users. Simvacy addresses the problems associated with messaging apps requiring users to disclose personally identifiable information.

For the “privilege” of using apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, WeChat Clubhouse and others, users must supply their identifiable phone numbers and other private data. A Simvacy number acts as a person’s digital identity, protecting their unique mobile number for 100% privacy, without having to download yet another app. Simvacy simply provides a separate secure phone number that is not publically connected to a person’s identity.

Following countless attacks on the media and journalists across the globe, the company is supporting the press by giving away Simvacy numbers for free.

Simvacy’s ongoing mission is to help people regain control of their mobile identities. The solution was designed and built for client security.