Simpson Associates acquire Bleam Cyber Security Limited

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Simpson Associates recognises the importance of cyber security as a key component to the data analytics solutions that they deliver for their clients. This key acquisition ensures their expertise and capabilities has significantly increased, with the objective of ensuring their solutions continue to be best in class.

Bleam Cyber Security will continue to operate as a separate division of Simpson Associates. Investment will be made through the development of additional cyber security propositions and the division will be launching a series of Managed Security Services, including Managed Detection and Response, that will complement the Managed Data Services that Simpson Associates already provides.

For a number of Simpson Associates’ client sectors, Cyber Security is the number one priority and is fundamental to any solution they implement. Combining the Data Analytics expertise of Simpson Associates with the Cyber Security expertise of Bleam Cyber Security, it will enable both businesses to expand the solutions they provide and will be a significant asset to their customers.