Simple trick can expose organisations to Solarwinds-style supply chain attacks

February 2021 by Vade Secure

That’s the warning from Vade Secure, a global security leader which now protects more than one billion mailboxes around the world.

Hackers could lay the groundwork for a Solarwinds-style supply chain attack using one line of code.

It has published a blog highlighting a simple trick which cybercriminals can use to identify a business’s suppliers and exploit weaknesses in their supply chain security.

Vade found that it takes only a matter of seconds to identify the email security solution protecting a business’s email. This is accomplished with a simple MX (mail exchange) record search, a task requiring only one line of code.

If a cybercriminal is able to identify the email security solution protecting a business, they can then exploit its weaknesses when they launch an attack.

