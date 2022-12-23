Rechercher
Silobreaker selected as a named supplier for G-Cloud 13

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Silobreaker, a security and threat intelligence firm, announces that it has been selected as a named supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud framework. G-Cloud 13 is the latest version of the framework and replaces G-Cloud 12 as the UK’s public sector digital marketplace.

The G-Cloud 13 framework facilitates the purchase of technology by public sector organisations, enabling them to easily select and buy cloud computing services. This initiative encourages government departments, executive agencies and non-departmental public bodies to procure cloud-based IT services by improving the cost-efficiency, speed and simplicity of the process.

 

Government agencies around the world rely on Silobreaker’s threat intelligence capabilities for use cases ranging from cyber and physical security to risk intelligence and defence.

 

 


