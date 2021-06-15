Silex Insight’s TRNG selected for MiG-V from HENSOLDT Cyber

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Silex Insight has entered into an agreement with HENSOLDT Cyber, a leading developer of secure embedded systems for the IT market, to use Silex Insight’s True Random Number Generator (TRNG) as part of the highly secure RISC-V processor “Made in Germany”. Named MiG-V, a RISC-V RV64IMAC processor that enables customers to build connectivity-oriented security applications in areas like the Internet of Things.

The security landscape is rapidly ever-changing, and IoT developers face increasing pressure to step up device security and meet evolving regulatory requirements. HENSOLDT Cyber includes the TRNG from Silex Insight to enable security in their MiG-V solution.

The TRNG from Silex Insight is a digital source of entropy designed for compliance with the NIST-800-90B AIS31 and the latest FIPS 140-3 validation. The IP Core successfully passed NIST-800-22, 90B and AIS31 test suites on the entropy source.

The HENSOLDT Cyber MiG-V is a general purpose, logic-encrypted processor, targeting high-security applications. Logic encryption hinders the insertion of hardware Trojans, giving HENSOLDT Cyber the full control of the design and production chain. The CPU is based on a RISC-V core and can be used together with the formally verified seL4® microkernel (hosted in the chip’s internal ROM) to create an ultra-secure solution.

This highly secure RISC-V processor that is ideal for security-sensitive applications, will be available for shipping from HENSOLDT Cyber end of June 2021. For more information about the MIG-V, please visit: www.hensoldt-cyber.com/mig-v.

The two companies will continue their collaboration on future solutions designed for secure communication for IoT products.