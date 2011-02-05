Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Silex Insight launches DDR

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Silex Insight is extending their offering by launching a high throughput DDR encrypter (100Gbps). The DDR encrypter IP Core module enables on-the-fly encryption and authentication to the external memory. It is highly configurable and may be optimized for various size, throughput, and latency trade-offs. The core is device independent and is highly portable.

Many ASIC/FPGAs are now system on chip devices that contain an embedded processing hard-block. When data confidentiality is essential, it is necessary to protect the confidentiality of memory accesses performed by the processor. These accesses may be processor instruction fetches or general memory transactions. This IP core improves tamper resistance by avoiding any modification, spoofing or analysis of external data. It comes with optional authentication and handles multi-region management. The IP core is highly configurable with the possibility of area/performance trade-offs.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 