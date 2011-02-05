Silex Insight launches DDR

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Silex Insight is extending their offering by launching a high throughput DDR encrypter (100Gbps). The DDR encrypter IP Core module enables on-the-fly encryption and authentication to the external memory. It is highly configurable and may be optimized for various size, throughput, and latency trade-offs. The core is device independent and is highly portable.

Many ASIC/FPGAs are now system on chip devices that contain an embedded processing hard-block. When data confidentiality is essential, it is necessary to protect the confidentiality of memory accesses performed by the processor. These accesses may be processor instruction fetches or general memory transactions. This IP core improves tamper resistance by avoiding any modification, spoofing or analysis of external data. It comes with optional authentication and handles multi-region management. The IP core is highly configurable with the possibility of area/performance trade-offs.