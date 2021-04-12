Silex Insight and Andes Technology extend strategic partnership

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Silex Insight’s advanced eSecure IP module, including security boot, sensitive key material and asset protection, is a complete solution that enables security applications to shield confidential information from untrusted applications running on a main processor. In the previous partnership, Andes Technology provided a high-efficiency and low-power RISC-V CPU core tightly integrated in the eSecure IP module to fully and robustly control the execution of security functions. The eSecure module is highly configurable and thus provides a wide-range selection of security features, which can be adapted for any application for performance, area and energy consumption. Andes RISC-V processors together with eSecure have been used in a wide variety of SoCs ranging from microcontrollers to data center servers, and for different purposes such as communication, and video applications.

Silex Insight and Andes Technology extend their partnership by offering the eSecure solution as part of the Andes security framework called AndeSentry™. With the combination of Silex Insight’s eSecure IP module and Andes’ versatile RISC-V processors, customers can authenticate and protect their solution in the field easily. Furthermore, customers can perform secure failure analysis/RMA (certificate based, set permissions levels, public key cryptography).

This robust secure solution, including end-to-end secure debugging, is perfect for security-sensitive applications, and now it is available from both Silex Insight and Andes Technology.