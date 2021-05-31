Signicat acquires Encap Security

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Signicat has acquired Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) specialist Encap Security from AllClear ID. With Encap’s user-friendly and secure mobile app-based authentication solution, Signicat ensures SCA compliance across the full customer lifecycle. The acquisition creates a company with unparalleled breadth in identity and authentication, establishing Signicat as a mobile identity and authentication powerhouse.

Encap Security is the leader in high-security app-based mobile authentication. It was founded in 2006, spun out from a project by Norwegian banks to create a ground-breaking software-based mobile ID solution. Encap’s SCA platform is used across Europe by clients in regulated markets, especially financial services, for customer mobile authentication and security for all digital use cases and across all channels. Today Encap serves millions of end users, facilitating hundreds of millions of transactions annually, with many of the largest service providers in the financial industry in the Nordics and EU among its customers.

Signicat and Encap have worked together as trusted partners for over 10 years. The acquisition brings together Signicat’s expertise in digital identity, onboarding and signing, and Encap’s experience in making authentication convenient and user-friendly without compromising on security or compliance. Signicat now offers all the technology regulated businesses require on a global basis to successfully verify, onboard, and authenticate across the entire customer lifecycle, including digital signatures and payment authorisation via mobile—all compliant to the demands of PSD2 SCA.

Encap’s technology looks beyond compliance and uses authentication to improve – rather than inhibit – the customer experience and deliver value to end customers. Its Anonymous ID service allows end users to pause the onboarding process and return later, reducing abandonment, while Recovery of Authentication Profiles makes moving from an old to a new device simple. Unlike other providers, Encap Security supports clients by improving their mobile services at the start of the engagement, at daily interactions, and if the service channel is disrupted.