Sify Data Centers to Invest in over 200 MW of Green Power

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s l digital ICT solutions provider, announced a major commitment to renewable energy for its growing data center portfolio in India. The company recently concluded power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Vibrant Energy Holdings (“Vibrant”), a majority owned subsidiary of Blue Leaf Energy Asia Pte. Ltd. (“Blueleaf Energy”) which is a portfolio company of Macquarie’s GIG. The PPAs are for total 231MW of solar and wind energy capacity to power Sify’s latest hyperscale data centers, of which 67MW solar PPA had been signed in March 2021 and recently commissioned.

This partnership is the first step in a clear roadmap for the company to minimize its dependence on fossil fuels to power its fast-growing data center business, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint. By simultaneously investing in both solar and wind energy, Sify will soon be able to deliver most of the power required for its flagship data centers in Mumbai from renewable sources and intends to continue increasing renewable penetration across its nationwide footprint.

Oliver Lewis, Chairman of Vibrant Energy and Executive Director of GIG said: “We are very excited by Vibrant’s continued growth in capacity to provide green energy solutions to businesses in India, supporting India’s decarbonization. The partnership with Sify Technologies marks a new milestone on Vibrant’s journey of providing green energy and tailored solutions to meet the growing business demand.”

Srini Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy, said: “Vibrant is honored to partner with Sify in their journey to build sustainable data center solutions in the Indian market. Vibrant is looking forward to continuing to work with Sify to support them in their 100% renewable energy goals.”