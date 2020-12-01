Siemens’ access control system will be available with BioSec’s biometric solution

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Biometric development company BioSec Group Ltd. has revealed that the integration of its LifePass authentication platform with Siemens’ SIPORT access control and time tracking system is currently underway. The integration will combine the advantages of the two systems in one solution.

The SIPORT system provides an ideal solution locally for a single location or globally for numerous network branch offices in different time zones. BioSec’s LifePass solution brings the benefits of palm vein recognition into this system, ensuring an increased security level without compromising convenience. The palm vein recognition based system provides further benefits compared to other biometric solutions, since it measures an inner characteristics, the vein structure within the hand. As a result, the vein ID cannot be stolen, copied or reproduced, providing an outstanding level of security. The BioSec system measures the vein structure in 5 000 000 reference points in less than 1 second, ensuring ease of use and fast authentication time with the wave of the hand. In addition, it can be also used contactless, securing the user’s environment and health at the same time.

The integration of BioSec’s authentication solution and Siemens’ physical access control system will offer an add-on feature for any environment, without the need to replace existing infrastructures. Whether chosen for security or convenience reasons, users can enjoy both at the same time.