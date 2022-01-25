Several Thought Leaders Provide 2022 Data Privacy Day Tips & Tricks

January 2022 by Experts

Data Privacy Day is tomorrow, Friday January 28th, and I have commentary from several influential thought leaders on how to protect and maintain your clients and employees’ personal information and data this year. Experts explain:

Anastasios Gkouletsos, IT Security Lead at Omnipresent, a leading global HR platform:

“Focus on Endpoint Security. Endpoint security should be a priority for every company, but particularly for those that are going global with a remote workforce. For remote teams, endpoint security should go far beyond installing off-the-shelf anti-virus software. An effective endpoint security solution should also include a firewall, malware removal, ransomware protection, device management, password manager, and a business VPN.”

Brian Spanswick, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of IT at Cohesity, next-gen data management company:

“Data Privacy Week is a great reminder of the importance of protecting the privacy and security of data as well as meeting compliance and governance requirements such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. This starts with selecting a next-gen data management platform that can offer data protection, governance, and compliance on a single platform as part of an overall risk management strategy. These solutions need to be dramatically simplified so they can easily manage large complex data estates from a single UI and take advantage of AL/ML classification technology to help identify and manage sensitive data.”

Peter Tsai, Head of Technology Insights at Spiceworks Ziff Davis, the trusted global marketplace that connects technology buyers and sellers:

“In our hyper-connected age, common business sayings include “data is the new oil” or “data is the new gold.” While user data is indeed valuable to advertisers, companies must always remember that protecting the right to privacy is not only mandated, but also fundamental to building trusted relationships with customers. Recent SWZD research revealed 50% of B2B companies worry privacy regulations or restrictions on the use of data will make it harder to do business. But instead of fearing change, business professionals should embrace it. Not only are the penalties too high for non-compliance, now more than ever, trust and transparency are huge differentiators that help businesses attract customers and build brand loyalty.”

Justyn Hornor, Chief Product Officer at Seeking, the world’s largest upscale dating website:

"On Data Privacy Day and every day, online daters must prioritize their personal safety and the security of their online data. Before you hop onto a dating website, vet the security precautions in place. Is the dating platform verifying identities? Is it drawing from data and concrete evidence to strengthen the security of the platform? Is the newest technology, such as AI and bots, being tapped to monitor profiles and identify any potential concerns? Does the company block profiles that engage in unlawful activities? If the answer is no to any of these questions, find a better site.”

Daniel Markuson, Digital Privacy Expert with NordVPN, the top VPN service used worldwide:

“Data Privacy Day aims to raise awareness on issues of privacy, however, awareness is meaningless if it doesn’t turn into action. Protecting your individual privacy is all about creating habits, such as putting extra effort into creating strong passwords, not clicking on unknown links or downloading unverified files, disabling Wi-Fi & Bluetooth when they’re not in use, and overall staying attentive while browsing online. While this may sound tedious, there are tools that can make protecting your privacy much more effortless. A VPN hides your personal information, password managers protect your credentials & generate strong passwords, while file encryption tools make it so only you can access your files.”

Shekkar Ayyar, CEO of Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company:

“Web 3.0 applications like metaverse and defi that are based on AR/VR and blockchain are stretching the requirements on scale and performance of the underlying networking infrastructure. The internet today relies on a complex global mesh of routing and switching nodes, supported by technologies like BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol. As recent outages at AWS and Facebook demonstrate, the risk of network failure is high whenever manual intervention is involved. A critical best practice we at Arrcus recommend is the adoption of intelligent, network analytics-driven automation of router operations to handle fault correction and detection of errors in configuration.”

Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder Incode, an AI-based digital identity company: “There are a lot of misconceptions about how facial recognition technology is currently used. However, despite the reported privacy mishaps and concerns, there is a true inclination among consumers to embrace this technology. Trust is essential and is often missing when consumers aren’t in the forefront of the conversation around privacy. The individual must be put first, which means getting their consent. The more an individual feels that they can trust the technology, the more open they will be to using it in additional capacities.”

Paul Keely, chief cloud officer at Open Systems, which provides managed detection and response (MDR) services:

“Naturally, the best way to protect critical data is to prevent bad actors from accessing it in the first place. One of the keys to this is monitoring 24/7 to identify and contain breaches as early as possible in the cyber kill chain. Done effectively, this can keep a breach from expanding beyond a single affected endpoint. Endpoints are a significant concern, as companies’ attack surfaces have likely grown 10 times or more due to the pandemic forcing employees to work from home. With all of these thousands of endpoints making thousands of remote connections, the number of alerts has exploded. While the vast majority are false positives, their sheer volume makes it harder to identify the actual threats hidden among them. Understanding their attack surfaces will help companies recognize real threats.”

Brian Pagano, Chief Catalyst and VP at Axway, a leading API management platform:

“There is no one solution for optimized data privacy. Cloud has the same problems around data-in-motion (you have to get data to and from the cloud) and data-at-rest (storing information in the cloud). What the cloud gives you is industrial-strength physical and digital security of the cloud provider. So it is a good step, a piece of the solution.”

Brian Rue, CEO and Co-founder of Rollbar, a leading continuous code improvement platform:

“Companies should embrace data privacy. Rather than viewing privacy requirements as a constraint or something holding you back, instead embrace how consumers have spoken that they need privacy - this comes through government - by fulfilling privacy needs you are fulfilling customer needs. If privacy feels like it’s a distraction it might be a sign that your direction is out of line with what consumers are saying they need and what they will need and the direction that everything is going.”