ServiceNow Introduces New Messaging Service to Help Organizations Connect with Customers and Employees Wherever They’re Located

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Leveraging the Twilio platform, ServiceNow Messaging Service allows organizations to purchase SMS and WhatsApp directly from ServiceNow, making it easier to quickly integrate popular messaging platforms with ServiceNow workflows. This gives organizations another channel to engage with customers and employees, regardless of their location, and help quickly solve customer requests for a more seamless end-to-end experience.

As the global economy expands at its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years, organizations must adapt to deliver compelling customer and employee experiences in any environment to thrive in a new economy and a hybrid world of work. According to Gartner®, “by 2025, 80% of customer service organizations will have abandoned native mobile apps in favor of messaging for a better customer experience.”1

ServiceNow Messaging Service helps organizations meet heightened customer expectations, enabling transparent, two-way conversations between businesses and customers. Customers can find answers, get help, and request services through popular messaging services, and businesses can resolve issues fast, leveraging the power of the Now Platform to unite the front, middle and back office with digital workflows, break down silos and automate processes across teams. ServiceNow Messaging Service also helps organizations respond to employees wherever they are, allowing them to get help and request services across departments – including IT and HR – via WhatsApp and SMS.

ServiceNow Messaging Service is an expansion of Twilio and ServiceNow’s ongoing and evolving partnership. The companies have worked together since 2019 to make messaging a core part of how businesses interact with their key stakeholders.

The announcement comes on the heels of ServiceNow’s Rome Platform Release, which includes critical Customer Workflow and Employee Workflow innovations to help companies deliver great end-to-end customer service experiences from anywhere, improve employee productivity and satisfaction, and scale automation across the enterprise. Rome updates include Conversation Autopilot, which allows an agent to transfer a chat to a virtual agent for repetitive tasks, Customer Service Playbooks: Focused layout, a new feature that pairs agents with a virtual coach to guide them through each step of a customer service request, and Rich Messaging, which elevates tasks such as appointment booking that require more than simple text to deliver a great customer experience. Also announced in Rome is Employee Center, a single, connected portal for employees to find personalized information, complete tasks, get help across departments.

Availability and additional information

ServiceNow Messaging Service is generally available today