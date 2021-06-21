Search
Servadus Named Qualified Security Accessor (QSA) Company by the PCI Security Standards Council

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Servadus Consulting announced the company’s certification by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). This certification authorizes Servadus to conduct the security assessments necessary to validate industry members’ compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard.

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global organization that maintains, evolves and promotes PCI standards for the safety of cardholder data worldwide. The council serves merchants of all sizes, financial institutions, point-of-sale vendors, and hardware and software developers who create and operate the global infrastructure for processing payments.

Servadus provides a premier set of services for establishing a continuous security program with easy-to-understand processes that document the use of sensitive and private data allowing clients to demonstrate security to various internal and external stakeholders. Servadus provides tools that support the PCI Data Security Standards (DSS) and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and Customer Security Programme (CSP) in order to equip clients with multiple options for implementing, managing and continuously validating the state of security and risks associated with emerging threats.

As a QSA company, Servadus can now consult clients more effectively by helping companies understand and implement standards for security policies, technologies and ongoing processes that protect their payment systems from breaches and theft of cardholder data; as well as help vendors understand and implement standards for creating secure payment solutions.




