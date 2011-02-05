Serbian football club chooses BioSec solution again

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Serbian First League’s FK TSC Bačka Topola has chosen BioSec Group Ltd.’s stadium access control solution (non-biometric version) for its new stadium. BioSec and the football club have already worked together at the club’s temporary stadium in Zenta, where the BioSec system was responsible for access control. FK TSC Bačka Topola will deploy the same system, BioSec’s StadiumGuard solution package at the new facility.

The StadiumGuard will provide access to the brand new stadium with QR code, ensuring simple and fast entry to the facility. In order to provide seamless access to the stadium, mobile access points will be also available with tablets. “When someone chooses your solution again is one of the greatest accomplishments, since it means that they not only used our system, but they also liked it. What could make a development company happier?” said BioSec Group CEO, Péter Györgydeák.

With more than ten years of experience, BioSec develops security solutions for a wide range of markets to make people’s lives safer, simpler and more comfortable. The company’s biometric version for stadiums has been operating in the heart of Europe for 7 years at the 22 500-seat Groupama Arena.