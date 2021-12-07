Sequitur Labs’ Leadership in Embedded Device Security Powers Company Success in 2021

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sequitur Labs closes its most successful year ever buoyed by deployments of its EmSPARK™ Security Suite to manufacturers and developers of IoT devices that need to protect sensitive data and AI/ML models at the edge. With the IoT market expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2027, Sequitur Labs has the chance to continue momentum gained this year into future years by offering comprehensive security practices to makers of the more than 75 billion IoT devices coming online in the next few years.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount, in particular, protection of AI models at the edge. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSPARK and housed in a microprocessor’s secure memory partition. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges. Developers can easily build applications that use secure resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex chip-level security technologies.

This past year, Sequitur’s EmSpark 2.0 earned PSA Certified status, ensuring that the product conforms to globally recognized security principles and best practices. The certification demonstrates independent security assessment of the platform and provides peace of mind to device makers and consumers that the technology meets a recognized security baseline. The company further extended the reach of EmSPARK with the introduction of Base and Advanced deployment packages that provide essential security defenses for IoT applications in an easy-to-install, integrate and manage turnkey solution. Additionally, Sequitur introduced its EmPower™ SaaS platform for secure lifecycle management of IoT devices to provide end-to-end security through a product’s entire value chain from initial boot until it is taken out of service.

These product enhancements allowed Sequitur to gain industry recognition, including being named a Top Ten IoT Player by ABI Research and earning a 2021 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx. ABI Research’s Top Ten IoT Players report provides an in-depth and unbiased examination of the services offered by leading IoT companies based on certain chosen technological criteria, including IoT onboarding and lifecycle management solutions, secure updates and FOTA (firmware-over-the-air), trusted device identity, intelligence, and automation. The 2021 Digital Innovator Awards by industry analyst firm Intellyx honors vendors that support enterprise digital transformation and highlights the innovations in the EmSPARK™ 2.0 IoT Security Suite.

Additionally, Sequitur extended its partner relations with the addition of several new companies and its inclusion in several new alliances. This year, Sequitur joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite available for technical and business collaboration between STMicro and third-party companies. Sequitur joined the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a global community of technology providers, leaders and startups dedicated to advancement in AI-powered computer vision and edge technologies to help IoT device developers ensure their products are protected from attacks starting with the manufacturing process and throughout the life of the product. The company has also partnered with Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module vendor in the embedded market, to deliver a complete security solution for customers using Variscite’s i.MX8 based System on Module (SoM) for IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

"The evaluation of any company’s success simply comes from answering one simple question – ‘Are we in a better position at the end of this year than we were at the end of last year?’" said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO of Sequitur Labs. "The answer to that is an unequivocable ‘Yes.’ From enhancements in our product offerings to partnerships with leading organizations around the world to recognition from industry press and trade groups, Sequitur has seen tremendous success in nearly every facet of our business. We expect as additional opportunities for security edge devices continue to proliferate, we should be answering ‘Yes’ to the same question a year from now as well."