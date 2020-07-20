Sequitur Labs Launches EmSPARK 2.0 Security

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sequitur Labs debuted the next generation of its comprehensive approach to embedded system security with the launch of EmSPARK™ 2.0 to prevent high-value, embedded devices from being compromised. Version 2.0 now features powerful security defenses for critical intellectual property, secure chip-to-cloud integration and over-the-air (OTA) firmware update protection. Built on three pillars of product security – design, build and sustain, EmSPARK 2.0 provides device manufacturers with the firmware, tools and APIs needed to properly execute IoT protection.

The new version of Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite provides a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the entire device lifecycle. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates and payload verification.

EmSPARK 2.0 enables critical device security features on the IoT developer’s silicon of choice; supporting secure boot, OTA updates, failovers and IP protection throughout the device’s lifecycle. Sequitur additionally supports customers’ implementations with non-recurring engineering (NRE) services for faster time to market. Additional features include: • Software provisioning

• Trusted applications and APIs providing cryptography, key and certificate management, secure storage, and chip-to-cloud integration

• Support for platforms from NXP® Semiconductors, Microchip Technology Inc. and others

• Pre-loaded EmSPARK™ 2.0 software on the arrow.com Shield96 development platform for fast time to market

• Free software evaluation kit

The EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication, and medical devices. Earlier this year, Sequitur Labs worked with Arrow Electronics on protecting security-conscious IoT edge devices with the debut of Arrow’s Shield96 board, a trusted Linux reference design that is equipped with EmSPARK to help customers create customized production-ready systems. With an increasing number of successful projects underway, Sequitur Labs is actively supporting Arrow with important embedded system security implementations.