Sequitur Labs Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Advance IoT Device and Data Security Customer Time-to-Market

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Sequitur Labs announced it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to make Sequitur’s EmSPARK™ Security Suite available for technical and business collaboration between ST and third-party companies.

As a member of ST’s network, Sequitur can ensure that ST-powered smart edge devices – and their valuable, sensitive data assets – are fully protected. Sequitur’s EmSPARK Security Suite offers a robust security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys, and security-critical assets for many of ST’s customers and thousands of partners building products, solutions, and ecosystems in fields like smart mobility, efficient power and energy management, IoT, and 5G.

EmSPARK Security Suite enables advanced security functions on the device itself, not through a network connection, and through the device’s entire lifecycle. Developers can easily build applications using Sequitur’s robust EmSPARK APIs and SDK without having to become experts in cryptography and complex hardware security technologies. It enables silicon hardware security features, secure device provisioning, and API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates, and payload verification.

Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is critical, such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication, and medical devices. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK to easily implement device-level security by addressing all the technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges.