Septentrio takes the next step in GNSS receiver security with OSNMA anti-spoofing

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Septentrio announced today that its receiver has successfully authenticated navigation data of the first OSNMA encrypted GNSS satellite signal. OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication) offers end-to-end authentication on a civilian signal, protecting receivers from spoofing** attacks. OSNMA is being pioneered by the Galileo Program, with Septentrio providing a testbed for this technology from the end-user point of view. The anti-spoofing capabilities of OSNMA will complement Septentrio’s already available best-in-class anti-jamming technology, AIM+, and further strengthen the overall security of Septentrio GNSS receivers.

ESA (European Space Agency) and GSA (European GNSS Agency) have now commenced the testing phase of the OSNMA authentication, which will continue during the coming months. To find out more about spoofing and OSNMA take a look at this article. For more information about GNSS signals and the value they bring, join Septentrio’s free webinar More GNSS signals: What’s in it for you?

* Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

** Jamming occurs when GPS frequency is overpowered by other RF radiation, which can be emitted by illegal devices called ‘jammers’. Spoofing is a malicious form of jamming where faulty coordinates are sent into the receiver.