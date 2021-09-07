September 7-9, 2021 Las Vegas: Commercial UAV Expo Americas

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

The conference program addresses such topics as the challenges and opportunities presented by COVID-19, the regulatory landscape, safe integration of UAS into the airspace, and disruptive UAS technologies. Programming also includes vertical industry sessions that address the challenge and opportunities unique to each industry, as well as best practices for safe and effective drone integration and operations. The event draws qualified vertical industry end-users, leaders guiding the safe integration of UAS into the airspace, solutions pioneers and more, making for unparalleled networking. Exhibits showcase best-in-class UAS from the world’s top solutions providers, ensuring an efficient way to qualifying and comparing solutions. Commercial UAV Expo Americas is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications, a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Europe (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), GeoBusiness Show (London, UK), and Geo Week which is comprised of International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and AEC Next Expo & Conference.

Commercial UAV Expo Americas

www.expouav.com

Email: info@expouav.com

Dates: September 7-9, 2021

Sep 7: Pre-Conference, Demos & Workshops

Sep 8-9: Conference Programming & Exhibits

Venue: The Mirage

City: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Hashtag: #expouav

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/ Twitter: @expouav https://twitter.com/expouav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/co...

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/