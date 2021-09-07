September 7-9, 2021 Las Vegas: Commercial UAV Expo Americas
May 2021 by Marc Jacob
Commercial UAV Expo Americas is North America’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping.
The conference program addresses such topics as the challenges and opportunities presented by COVID-19, the regulatory landscape, safe integration of UAS into the airspace, and disruptive UAS technologies. Programming also includes vertical industry sessions that address the challenge and opportunities unique to each industry, as well as best practices for safe and effective drone integration and operations. The event draws qualified vertical industry end-users, leaders guiding the safe integration of UAS into the airspace, solutions pioneers and more, making for unparalleled networking. Exhibits showcase best-in-class UAS from the world’s top solutions providers, ensuring an efficient way to qualifying and comparing solutions. Commercial UAV Expo Americas is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications, a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Europe (Amsterdam, The Netherlands), GeoBusiness Show (London, UK), and Geo Week which is comprised of International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and AEC Next Expo & Conference.
Commercial UAV Expo Americas
www.expouav.com
Email: info@expouav.com
Dates: September 7-9, 2021
Sep 7: Pre-Conference, Demos & Workshops
Sep 8-9: Conference Programming & Exhibits
Venue: The Mirage
City: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Hashtag: #expouav
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/ Twitter: @expouav https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/co...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/
Tweeter