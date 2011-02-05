September 30th and October 1st: The second edition of Paris Cyber Week

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

The second edition of Paris Cyber Week, the annual meeting of the European cyber ecosystem, and more largely from the secure digital transformation, will be held on September 30th and October 1st, at the “Hôtel des Arts et Métiers”; to open the European Cyber Month. This event aims to create a European community of leaders for Trust.

European mobilization to face challenges of the digital transformation

The digital transformation is upsetting the core of the trades as we know them today. We can only see it, especially in this time of unprecedented crisis. Faced with the explosion of cyberattacks, in this period of confinement, involving massive use of computers and other connected tools, we need to recreate trust within this space. And the key lies especially in raising awareness and educating citizens. This, from an early age, to prevent particularly the risks associated with the use of connected objects.

If many individual initiatives have emerged, in recent years, experts agree to say that we still lack global initiatives today. This is the reason why during these two days, we would like to bring together the political world, the scientific world, the world academia and the business world. We aim to exchange and draw a prospective vision, by bringing together a real European community of experts.

About 15 European delegations will meet in Paris to share their experience related to the impact of the health crisis from a digital standpoint. These delegations will define the actions to be put in place, to draw the individual and collective cybersecurity framework for tomorrow.

A European Feedback of the digital impact of the COVID crisis

Faced with this unprecedented health crisis, which developed our digitization awareness, it is urgent to analyze together the shortcomings and establish the new rules of the game. Therefore, during the first day of this 2nd edition, it will be fundamental, to come back to the cyber impacts linked to the COVID-19 crisis in Europe and to think about possible industrial cooperation allowing to develop a European cyber response.

During the second day, a few TaskForces will be set up on key subjects at the heart of challenges. Data usage, critical infrastructures, cloud security, Research & Innovation, deployment of digital solutions in organizations especially in the health sector, and even more the emergence of internet sovereign, will be the topics for discussions in order to strengthen cyber resilience in Europe, which is priority one. In order to offer the opportunity at as many people as possible to take part in these exchanges, live streaming is being set up.

Connected professionals will then be able to contribute to the reflections and bring their expertise. Because we are convinced that it is together that we will build a safer and more appropriate digital world, tomorrow, based on European values for all citizens.

