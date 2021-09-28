September 28 to 30, 2021 in Paris: Expoprotection Security 2021

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

New name, new positioning, new formula... Expoprotection Security will replace the APS show in 2021. Held from September 28 to 30, 2021 in Paris - Porte de Versailles (Pavilion 5), Expoprotection Security will be the must-attend event of the fall season, with three main sectors: Security, Fire prevention and protection, and Cyber prevention. An innovative and hybrid event, combining physical and online, to give participants, exhibitors and visitors alike, a unique experience, before, during and after the show.

A WIDE OFFER FOR ALL SECURITY EXPERTS

With only four months to go before its opening, Expoprotection Security is shaping up to be a major event, with more than 96% of its floor space reserved and 128 exhibitors already registered. Among them, many leaders have already confirmed their presence.

For example, in the Fire prevention and protection sector: ANAF GROUP, ANDRIEU EXTINCTEURS, DESEAUTEL SA PROTECTION INCENDIE, EUROFEU, MOBIAK SA, NEUTRONIC, R-PONS, ROT; in Security sector: 2N TELEKOMUNIKACE, ALCEA, AUTOMATIC SYSTEMS, CASTEL, DAITEM, EGIDIUM, FLIR SYSTEMS, DAITEM, HANWHA TECHWIN EUROPE LTD, HIKVISION France, ILOQ France, NEDAP, PANASSONIC France, PROTECT France, SALTO SYSTEM France, SATEL SP ZO O, SIMONSVOSS TECHNOLOGIES AG, SMART SD, STID, TRAKA ASSA ABLOY, VISIOTECH

A HYBRID EVENT FOR AN ENHANCED EXPERIENCE!

Expoprotection Security offers an innovative hybrid format that combines the digital experience with a physical visit to meet the expectations of professionals. Indeed, 62% of visitors surveyed plan to use Expoprotection Security Online, and a majority would like to combine a physical visit with the digital platform (source: VOVICI survey - 713 respondents). Expoprotection Security Onsite + Online will offer a truly "enhanced" participation experience to participants, who will be able to alternate and combine as they wish: the physical visit, on-site or online business meetings, participation in face-to-face or remote conferences, direct exchanges through discussion groups, personalized suggestions of suppliers and solutions, real-time alerts, etc.

A SHOW RICH IN CONTENT

Expoprotection Security will give industry professionals the opportunity to learn about market developments and meet with industry experts through various areas and events:

• The Cyber prevention space will encompass the topics of Cyberculture (deploying a cyberprevention culture in organizations) and Cyberprotection "by design" (designing, purchasing and using cyberprotected security equipment). Visitors will be able to meet experts such as Cybermalveillance.gouv, CLUSIF, CyberTaksForce, Cyber Cercle and CNPP.

• The Expert Village will be dedicated to the theme of crisis management. Exhibitors such as F24, HEROPOLIS, MWS, EVERBRIDGE, CEDRALIS will exhibit their solutions throughout the show.

• The Start-up Village will showcase the sector’s new start-ups.

• The Innovation Awards will reward the most innovative solutions presented at the show, revealing the major trends in risk prevention and management in four categories: Safety and Security, Fire Prevention and Protection, Cyber Prevention and Start-up. The winners will be announced a few days before the show opens and visitors will be able to take advantage of a "special Innovation Awards" tour.

Expoprotection Security, priority to everyone’s safety!

Reed Expositions France, organizer of Expoprotection Security, has made the health and safety of its visitors, exhibitors and partners its top priority. Expoprotection Security will therefore be held in strict compliance with the health measures recommended to limit the spread of the coronavirus as decided by the French government. Among the measures taken: management and regulation of flows; mandatory wearing of masks; hydroalcoholic gel available throughout the exhibition area; regular disinfection of spaces; design of spaces and conference rooms adapted to social distancing standards; regular food hygiene safety checks; and lastly, communication before and during the exhibition to ensure compliance with safety rules.

About Expoprotection Security - www.expoprotection-securite.com Expoprotection Security is the event for security experts, bringing together the best French and European specialists, the most innovative equipment and solutions, conferences and meetings, in Paris and Online.

About REED EXPOSITIONS FRANCE - www.reedexpo.fr

Present in 18 sectors of activity, with 40 leading trade shows including Batimat, EquipHotel, IFTM Top Resa, Expoprotection, Pollutec, SITL, Maison&Objet*, FIAC, Paris Photo... and 45 websites and blogs, Reed Expositions provides its clients with the contacts, content and networks to accelerate their development. More than 18,600 companies and 1.08 million French and foreign buyers are clients of its events.

Reed Expositions is part of the Reed Exhibitions group, one of the world’s leading trade show organizers and leader on the French market with more than 60 events and 2 subsidiaries, Reed Expositions France and Reed Midem. *organized by SAFI, a subsidiary of Reed Expositions and Ateliers d’Art de France