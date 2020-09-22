September 22-24, 2020: APWG Appoints Executive Managers for 2020 Symposium on Electronic Crime Research

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

The APWG is honored to announce the appointment of it executive team for its 2020 Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime), the 15th edition of this storied research symposium, the world’s only peer-reviewed research conference dedicated exclusively to cybercrime research. As ever, eCrime 2020 will be guided by principals from industry and academia with intriguing, multi-disciplinary histories.

Dr. Gianluca Stringhini, Assistant Professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Boston University, will be assuming the role of General Chair of the symposium for its 2020 edition, stepping up from the program committee where he served as Program Co-Chair for two years. Dr. Brad Wardman, long-time contributor and developer of the symposium, who has served as general chair from 2016-2019, will continue as an advisor eminence.

Dr. Gianluca Stringhini - Assistant Professor at Boston University Dr. Stringhini said, “Despite the fact that academics and practitioners both bring interesting perspectives when fighting cybercrime and online abuse, there aren’t many forums that bring the two communities together to learn from each other. In this respect, eCrime is unique. I look forward to the 2020 edition.”

Before joining BU, Dr. Stringhini was faculty at University College London. Dr. Stringhini works in the area of data-driven security, analyzing large datasets to better understand complex malicious online operations and developing mitigation techniques to fight them. Dr.

Stringhini was awarded a Facebook Secure the Internet Grant in 2018, a Google Faculty Research Award in 2015, the Symantec Research Labs Fellowship in 2012, and multiple Best Paper Awards, including one at eCrime 2017. He has published in top security conferences such as CCS, NDSS, and USENIX Security, as well as top measurement and Web conferences such as IMC, ICWSM, and WWW.

Alice Hutchings of Cambridge University

In addition to a changing of the guard for the conference’s general chair, APWG eCrime 2020 has a new Program Co-Chair from Cambridge University, Dr. Alice Hutchings, University Lecturer in the Security Group at the Computer Laboratory. Dr. Hutchings is also Deputy-Director of the Cambridge Cybercrime Centre, an interdisciplinary initiative combining expertise from computer science, criminology, and law.

Specializing in cybercrime, Dr. Hutchings bridges the gap between criminology and computer science. Generally, her research interests include understanding cybercrime offenders, cybercrime events, and the prevention and disruption of online crime. Dr. Hutchings has been a Program Committee member for APWG eCrime from 2015 through 2019.

Dr. Markus Jakobsson will be returning to APWG eCrime for 2020 as a Program Co-Chair. Dr. Jakobsson is a researcher and serial entrepreneur, studying fraud, mobile computing and applied security. He is also a renowned expert witness, and has been asked to testify in a range of high-profile patent litigation cases.

Markus Jakobsson

Dr. Jakobsson said, “We all need to recognize that the criminals do not rest, and that any perturbance spells opportunity to them. It is great to see the community of fraud researchers come together and address these threats, and I hope for this year’s eCrime conference to be a reminder of the value of applied research."

The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (eCrime 2020) consists of a three day program composed of keynote presentations, technical and practical sessions, and interactive panels. An overarching goal of these meetings is bringing together academic researchers, industry security practitioners, and law enforcement to discuss and exchange ideas, experiences and lessons learnt combating cybecrime.

Submission topics include but are not limited to:

• Detecting and/or mitigating eCrime (e.g. online fraud, malware, phishing, ransomware, etc.)

• Measuring and modeling of eCrime

• Economics of online crime

• eCrime delivery strategies and countermeasures (e.g. spam, mobile apps, social engineering, etc.)

• Security assessments of mobile devices

• Public Policy and Law for online crime

Accepted papers will be published in proceedings with IEEE. In addition, cash awards will be given for the best paper overall and the best student co-authored paper. Online participation will be possible this year. Papers should be submitted at: https://ecrime2020.hotcrp.com/

Instructions for authors are available on the conference webpage, see: https://apwg.org/eCrime2020/#cfp

Important Dates:

Full Papers registration and submission due: July 24, 2020

Conference: September 22-24, 2020

Organizing Committee

General Chair:

Gianluca Stringhini, Boston University

Program Chairs:

Alice Hutchings, University of Cambridge

Markus Jakobsson, ZapFraud