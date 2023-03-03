September 2023
March 2023 by Marc Jacob
30 August - 1rd September - Sydney (Australia)
Security Expo
ICC Sidney - Darling Harbour
5 - 7 September - Las Vegas (USA)
Commercial UAV Expo Americas
Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications.
Hashtag: #expouav
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/
15 September - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
2h00 - 5h00 PM
15 September - Brussels (Belgium)
Data Center BeLux
Place: Holiday Inn Brussels Airport
19 - 21 September - São Paulo (Brasil)
ISC Brasil
www.iscbrasil.com.br
19 - 21 September - Toulouse
Préventica
Porte de Versailles
20 - 21 September - Bordeaux
CINUM AQUITAINE & OCCITANIE
20 - 21 September - Austin (Texas) (USA)
IOT Wolrd
https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-world/
21 September - CopenhagueN (Danemark)
Data Center Forum
Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel
https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/copenhagen/2023
25 September - Paris
Trophées de la sécurité
http://tropheesdelasecurite.fr
25 - 29 September - Paris
Hack In Paris
– Place: Chateauform - 28 GEORGE V
26 - 27 September - London (UK)
CS4CA Europe
www.cs4ca.com
26 - 27 September - Amsterdam (Nederland)
TechEx Europe
Place RAI Amsterdam
www.techexevent.com/techex-europe/
26 - 28 September- Prague (Czech Republic)
Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Europe (CIPRE) conference