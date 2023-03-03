Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Diary

September 2023

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

30 August - 1rd September - Sydney (Australia)
Security Expo

ICC Sidney - Darling Harbour

www.securityexpo.com.au

5 - 7 September - Las Vegas (USA)
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications.

Hashtag: #expouav
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

15 September - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
2h00 - 5h00 PM

https://afcdp.net/

15 September - Brussels (Belgium)
Data Center BeLux

Place: Holiday Inn Brussels Airport

https://datacenter-forum.eu/

19 - 21 September - São Paulo (Brasil)
ISC Brasil
www.iscbrasil.com.br

19 - 21 September - Toulouse
Préventica

Porte de Versailles

www.preventica.com

20 - 21 September - Bordeaux
CINUM AQUITAINE & OCCITANIE

https://cinum-expo.fr/

20 - 21 September - Austin (Texas) (USA)
IOT Wolrd

https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-world/

21 September - CopenhagueN (Danemark)
Data Center Forum

Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel

https://www.datacenter-forum.com/events/copenhagen/2023

25 September - Paris
Trophées de la sécurité
http://tropheesdelasecurite.fr

25 - 29 September - Paris
Hack In Paris

 Place: Chateauform - 28 GEORGE V

https://hackinparis.com/

26 - 27 September - London (UK)
CS4CA Europe
www.cs4ca.com

26 - 27 September - Amsterdam (Nederland)
TechEx Europe

Place RAI Amsterdam

www.techexevent.com/techex-europe/

26 - 28 September- Prague (Czech Republic)
Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Europe (CIPRE) conference

www.cipre-expo.com/


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 