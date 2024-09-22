Sept. 22–24: LogRhythm Announces Free and Virtual Security Conference

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

LogRhythm announced that its RhythmWorld 2020 user conference will take place as an entirely virtual event from Sept. 22–24. Now in its fourth year, RhythmWorld is the ultimate conference for security professionals across industries looking to grow as a practitioner and improve their organization’s security operations. Attendance is completely free, and registration is officially open to LogRhythm customers, partners and members of the security community.

RhythmWorld 2020 will provide deep-dive learning sessions, comprehensive training, access to technical LogRhythm experts, and feature an epic capture the flag event. Sessions attendees should look forward to sessions such as:

• Thinking Like the Adversary to Thwart Cyberattacks

• Threat Hunting with MITRE ATT&CK Technique ‘X’

• Women in Security Power Panel

• Live Red and Blue Teaming in LogRhythm

In addition, LogRhythm executives — including CEO Mark Logan, Chief Security Officer James Carder, and Chief Marketing Officer Cindy Zhou — will host panels and fireside chats with leading security executives, including:

• Abid Adam, group chief risk & compliance officer of Axiata Group Berhad

• Sam King, CEO of Veracode

• Chris Mitchell, chief information security officer of the City of Houston

• Avani Desai, partner and president of Schellman & Company

• Kip James, vice president and chief information security officer, global information security, TTEC

“LogRhythm is committed to providing our global community with the cybersecurity resources they need, and we’re excited for more participation from our international customers and partners by holding RhythmWorld virtually,” said Logan. “This security conference is as much about learning from LogRhythm’s own team of experts as it is learning from prominent security industry leaders and fellow attendees. We look forward to providing more of our community with those same quality learning experiences as they’ve come to expect with our in-person events.”

LogRhythm began its RhythmWorld conference series in 2017 to enable its customers to engage in peer-to-peer learning, discover security trends and best practices and help its users maximize their knowledge and use of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform. Last year, participation increased by over 100 percent, with more than 400 customers and partners in attendance. Ninety-three percent of attendees indicating they gained value by attending the conference, enhancing their security industry knowledge, and expand their use of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform.