SentinelOne to acquire Attivo Networks

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Attivo Networks, a leading identity security and lateral movement protection company. With this acquisition, SentinelOne extends its AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities to identity-based threats, setting the standard for XDR and accelerating enterprise zero trust adoption.

Under the terms of the agreement, SentinelOne will acquire Attivo Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at $616.5 million. The acquisition is expected to close in SentinelOne’s upcoming fiscal second quarter, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Attackers are targeting identity and access management gaps to gain a foothold within trusted environments and advance laterally in pursuit of high-value targets. “In our breach response engagements, Active Directory and identity-based attacks are too common,” said Ed Goings, National Leader, Cyber Response Services, KPMG.

Attivo Networks serves global customers from leading Fortune 500 companies to government entities, protecting against identity compromise, privilege escalation, and lateral movement attacks. Together, SentinelOne and Attivo Networks will deliver comprehensive identity security as part of Singularity XDR for autonomous protection including:

• Identity Threat Detection and Response: Attivo’s identity suite delivers holistic prevention, detection, and response. It protects in real time against credential theft, privilege escalation, lateral movement, data cloaking, identity exposure, and more supporting conditional access and zero trust cybersecurity.

• Identity Infrastructure Assessment: Attivo’s identity assessment tool provides instant Active Directory visibility of misconfigurations, suspicious password and account changes, credential exposures, unauthorised access, and more enabling identity focused attack surface reduction.

• Identity Cyber Deception: Attivo’s network and cloud-based deception suite lures attackers into revealing themselves. Through misdirection of the attack with tactics including breadcrumbs and decoy accounts, files and IPs, organisations gain the advantage of time to detect, analyse, and stop attackers and insider threats without impacting enterprise assets.