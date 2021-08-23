SentinelOne announces Czech Republic R&D centre

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the launch of a new office and innovation centre in Prague, Czech Republic. The new location will house product development functions to augment current teams which span the globe in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

SentinelOne anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next 12 months to leverage the region’s wealth of technical talent, creating local economic and career opportunities.

Martin Matula, recently appointed as Vice President and General Manager, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead, leads regional product engineering, enabling rapid innovation and scaled product delivery. Matula will drive engineering team growth in the Czech Republic, expanding throughout central and eastern Europe.