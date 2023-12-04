SentinelOne® wins multiple CRN 2023 Products of the Year Awards

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Every year, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company compiles a list of the most cutting-edge technologies in the channel. And for the third-straight year, SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, is at the top, winning 2023 CRN Products of the Year Awards for both cloud security and endpoint protection.

“The CRN Products of the Year Awards are among the most highly anticipated industry accolades in the IT channel, in large part because they are based on the real-world experience of solution providers that work with the technology day in and day out. This year’s winning vendors go to market with a strong focus on the channel and a demonstrated commitment to attaining product excellence that brings advantages to both partners and customers,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, US Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.

Winners of the 2023 CRN Products of the Year Awards represent innovative offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of the IT channel and their customers across 33 technology categories. Finalists were selected by the CRN editorial team. Solution providers with real-world experience with the offerings then scored them on three criteria: Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need. The product that received the highest overall score in each technology category was named the winner.

SentinelOne was the overall winner in two categories: Singularity Cloud Workload Security in Cloud Security, and Singularity Data Lake in endpoint protection. The company was also the winner in four subcategories: Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Technology and Customer Need in Cloud Security, and Singularity Data Lake for Technology and Revenue and Profit in Endpoint Protection.

