SentinelOne IPOs on NYSE – comment from CEO

June 2021 by Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne

“Eight years ago, my co-founder Almong Cohen and I started SentinelOne to address what has become one of the greatest threats of the digital age: cyberattacks. We saw the changing nature of digital infrastructure, the accelerating rise of breaches, and the devastating impacts of cyberattacks on society - which have been amplified over time. The digitisation of the modern world has made securing even the most basic services our daily lives rely upon an exponential challenge. This is why we set out to create a new and better approach to solve this critical problem.

“People’s most sensitive data lives on computing devices and in the cloud, making cyberattacks one of the biggest threats to society. The sheer amount of data, devices, and workloads in today’s enterprise environments make cybersecurity simply too big, too vast, and too fast for humans alone to shoulder. The only solution to this challenge is found in the power of AI and the ability to harness data to devise a new, proactive, and autonomous approach that would be highly scalable.

“Today’s IPO is validation of the innovation and investment we’ve made to pioneer the use of behavioural AI and harness the power of data to help our customers autonomously prevent and remediate attacks, lessening the load for humans and providing capabilities not possible from other cybersecurity products on the market.”