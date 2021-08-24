SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Zero Trust Integrations from Cloudflare and Zscaler

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that new integrations with Cloudflare and Zscaler are now available through the SentinelOne Singularity marketplace. The expanding ecosystem powered by SentinelOne Singularity XDR offers a variety of joint solutions providing unified visibility across the entire enterprise and cloud attack surface with protection, automation, and enforcement at every control point.

Cloudflare and Zscaler enhance the Singularity ecosystem’s zero trust capabilities:

• Cloudflare’s edge capabilities combined with SentinelOne’s AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response enables customers to make informed conditional access decisions and easily enforce zero trust policies. Joint customers can use Singularity XDR in their network access policies to ensure only secure and trusted devices gain access.

• Zscaler combines with Singularity XDR to simplify security for hybrid work with device posture driven conditional access built around zero trust principles. Zscaler automatically verifies devices are protected by SentinelOne before granting access to a sensitive corporate resource, strengthening end-to-end security for organisations.

To achieve zero trust, every edge of the network must be secured. SentinelOne’s zero trust integrations dynamically validate device health and security posture prior to connecting to corporate networks and sensitive data.

The SentinelOne Singularity ecosystem is expanding rapidly with joint solutions also available for sandboxing, threat intelligence, SIEM, CASB, and workflow automation. Integrations are available with no-code automation, providing collaborative defense-in-depth, streamlined operations and workflows, and unified cross-system response capabilities.