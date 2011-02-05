SentinelOne Announces Zscaler Integration

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced a new integration with ZscalerTM to simplify enterprise security, enabling enhanced end-to-end visibility, automated response, and conditional access. Together, SentinelOne and Zscaler provide advanced threat detection and remediation across networks, endpoints, and cloud applications, streamlining the adoption and enforcement of zero trust policies to keep users, devices, and applications secure.

The joint solution allows Singularity XDR to ingest Zscaler data, providing end-to-end visibility. The integrated solution empowers SOC teams with contextualised data on abnormal activity, accelerating investigation and threat triage. Analysts benefit from automatic and manual response actions from Singularity XDR, limiting an attacker’s ability to infiltrate and launch an attack.

The joint solution also strengthens zero trust frameworks with automated policy orchestration. Coordinated user access control via the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM provides secure conditional access to private and SaaS applications with device posture details from SentinelOne.

With attack vectors multiplying as a result of hybrid work models and BYOD programs, enterprises are struggling to secure increasing numbers of vulnerable assets both inside and outside the traditional network perimeter. Security teams still cope with tools and data that live in silos, prohibiting proper context and understanding. The SentinelOne Zscaler integration simplifies enterprise security across the entire network, from the endpoint to the cloud.