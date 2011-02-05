Search
De la Théorie à la pratique











Security Vulnerability

SentinelLabs research: Vulnerabilities discovered affecting AWS and other cloud services

December 2021 by SentinelLabs

SentinelLabs has discovered multiple vulnerabilities in AWS and other major cloud services - flaws that are unwittingly inherited by cloud customers.

These vulnerabilities allow attackers to escalate privileges enabling them to disable security products, overwrite system components, corrupt the operating system, or perform malicious operations unimpeded.

High severity flaws in third-party code have the potential to put a huge number of products, systems and end users at risk, and these vulnerabilities are even further amplified when appearing in services offered by cloud providers.




Security Vulnerability

