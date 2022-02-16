Senstar named Premium technology partner in Advancis Winguard community

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

The integration uses the Senstar Symphony SDK to bring live and recorded video along with video analytic alarms into WinGuard, where it can be displayed alongside physical security and other data.

WinGuard is an open architecture PSIM platform linking diverse security, building management and communication systems of different manufacturers. Proprietary interfaces enable transfer of event messages as well as comprehensive control of all linked systems. All system states are collectively displayed in only one user interface. The user profits from a uniform and intuitive operation of a wide variety of different systems. In addition, WinGuard offers program-guided instructions for event processing, for quick and secure management of the situation. The platform is scalable from a single workstation system to an internationally cross-linked control centre and can be extended anytime by further servers and clients, function and interface modules.

The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform with sensor fusion is a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules. But what truly sets Senstar Symphony apart from other systems is its sensor fusion engine. By intelligently combining low-level sensor data with video analytics, the sensor fusion engine achieves the highest levels of performance, far beyond that of the individual devices. Senstar Symphony seamlessly incorporates sensor fusion, event algorithms, and rule-based actions to provide unmatched capabilities, flexibility, and performance.