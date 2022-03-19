Semperis Extends Breach Preparedness and Incident Response Services for Identity-Based Cyberattacks to Broader Customer Set

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Semperis, the pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced the broader availability of its Breach Preparedness and Response (BP&R) services to further support the surging customer demand for comprehensive protection from identity-based cyberattacks. Previously released to a select group of accounts in early 2021, the BP&R services are designed to help customers combat the rapid increase of cyberattacks targeting Active Directory (AD), the identity system used in 90% of organizations worldwide. Semperis also announced the appointment of Simon Hodgkinson, former bp Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to its strategic advisory board, further expanding its bench of threat intelligence and incident response experts.

At bp, Hodgkinson was responsible for cybersecurity strategy, governance, architecture, education, counter-threat operations, and incident response. He joined bp in 2002 and held several senior IT leadership roles. Prior to serving as CISO, he was the VP of Infrastructure and Integration Services. In his Strategic Advisory role at Semperis, Hodgkinson will work closely with the executive team and CISO community throughout North America and Europe to support the company’s BP&R services.

Semperis’ BP&R services are specialized and comprehensive, spanning every stage of the AD cyberattack lifecycle. From preparation to incident response, the services include AD security assessments and threat mitigation, AD disaster recovery planning workshops and fire drills, AD cyberattack recovery, and AD incident investigation and forensics. Organizations benefit from battle-tested AD cybersecurity experts and industry-leading tools, along with 24/7 global incident response support.

In recognition of Semperis’ expertise in incident response, Frost & Sullivan recently named the company winner of the 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its ability to meet customer needs in the ever-evolving AD and security market.