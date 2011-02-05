Semafone receives industry accolade for work with TalkTalk

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cardprotect Voice+™, Semafone’s patented data capture solution has been recognised once again as the industry-leading solution for contact centre PCI DSS compliance and data protection at the PCI Awards for Excellence, run by AKJ Associates. The award has been presented to Semafone for its outstanding work with TalkTalk.

Cardprotect Voice+ uses Semafone’s patented payment method and dual-tone multi-frequency masking technology (DTMF) to enable TalkTalk’s customers to enter their payment card details into their telephone keypad. The incoming card numbers are intercepted and the call centre agent is presented with masked (flat tone) digits so the numbers cannot be identified by their sound. Once the system has verified that the information entered is correct, it seamlessly passes the payment transaction data through to the payment service provider (PSP) for processing, by-passing the contact centre and the desktop environment completely. The solution dramatically reduces the complexity and number of controls required for PCI DSS and allows the agent and customer to remain in full voice communication throughout the entire process.