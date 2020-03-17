Semafone bolsters security across its product line with new PCI DSS certification for Cardprotect Relay+

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Semafone’s designation as a Level 1 Service Provider for both voice and omnichannel digital payments is the highest level of certification available from the PCI Security Standards Council. Semafone has also been named on the Visa Global Registry of Service Providers. This demonstrates its ability to adhere to strict, updated and ongoing PCI DSS compliance while upholding a strong defence against cardholder data compromise by supporting secure technologies such as point-to-point encryption and tokenisation. This replaces Semafone’s previous Visa merchant agent status and underlines that data security is a top priority. In addition, the company’s continued certification with the globally recognized ISO 27001:2013 standard for information security management systems makes Semafone one of the few IT security vendors to attain such a comprehensive set of externally verified data security certifications.

With these certifications, Semafone continues to provide call and contact centres with unmatched customer data protection by securely and easily accepting card-not-present (CNP) payments across any digital or telephone-based channel. Semafone’s industry leading Cardprotect Voice+ and Cardprotect Relay+ solutions enable businesses to accept payments while ensuring that their customers’ sensitive payment data and personally identifiable information (PII) is securely routed directly to the payment service provider (PSP). Because the data never enters the merchant businesses’ network infrastructure, the risk of a brand-damaging data breach or fraud occurring is significantly reduced and PCI DSS compliance is dramatically simplified. With more than 5,000 data breaches exposing nearly 8 billion sensitive records in 2019, and the total cost of a data breach averaging 2.7m pounds in the UK, and a staggering 8.2 million dollars (approx. £6.8m) in the US, it is now more important than ever for organisations to have the highest levels of data security to protect their customers’ data.