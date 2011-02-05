SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

SecurityHQ, the leading provider in managed security services, launch their new Mobile App, SecurityHQ Response. Cyber never sleeps. Survival demands agility and response demands collaboration, visibility, and action. Which is why SecurityHQ is now part of the few MSSPs that offers an app for clients to handle and respond to incidents anytime, anywhere.

Backed by the power of SecurityHQ’s leading Global Security Operation Centres on your mobile device, the new app has significantly advanced the accessibility and visibility of SecurityHQ services and provides a considerable competitive advantage in terms of customer experience and engagement. With the power of the SOC in the user’s hands, interaction, and collaboration has never been easier. Now available on Android and IOS, features are convenient, easy to use, and save the user valuable time. With powerful automation, the app instantly places key information at the user’s fingertips. Track the status of security incidents at any time, prioritise and respond to threats, create and search for tickets anywhere, and receive real-time alerts and notifications for security incidents. Call a designated SOC, send emails and receive crucial notifications with the click of a button.