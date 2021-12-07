Security expert on 10 countries simulating cyberattack on global financial system

December 2021 by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at ThycoticCentrify

Following the news that on Thursday, Israel led a 10-country simulation of a major cyberattack on the global financial system to increase cooperation and help minimise damage to the financial industry – Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at ThycoticCentrify offers the following comment:

“This is a great initiative as the industry needs to learn from each other and work together to continue making it difficult for attackers.

A collaborative approach is the only way to tackle cybercrime where countries work together with transparency. Holding those countries that provide safe havens for cyber terrorism accountable with strong actions will be the only way to reduce future cyberattacks.”