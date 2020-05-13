Security and Enterprise Cloud Veteran Candace Worley Joins Ping Identity as Chief Product Officer

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Ping Identity announced Candace Worley has joined the company’s leadership team as global chief product officer. Worley brings over 25 years of enterprise strategy and product development experience from some of the largest names in the technology sector. At Ping Identity, Worley will be responsible for advancing the global product vision, leading technical product innovation efforts and bringing the company’s premier identity solutions to market.

Worley hails from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where she most recently led the enterprise strategists and vertical marketing teams. Additionally, she developed enterprise level messaging, marketing plans, and industry insights that help customers accelerate time to value for their cloud transformation projects. Prior to joining AWS, Worley held key product management and chief technologist roles at McAfee and Intel Security. There she served as GM, Chief Technologist, and VP, driving thought leadership and advancing technical innovation in McAfee security solutions, and led a sales specialist team responsible for evangelizing Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions.