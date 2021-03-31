4 - 6 May : Security Summit 2021 – Virtual Event Conference and Exhibition

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

One of the largest virtual industry events in Europe, Security Summit 2021 – Virtual Event Conference and Exhibition will once again open its doors in an online format starting May 4th through May 6th 2021. This has been announced by a&s Adria magazine, Security Summit organizing board and their partners who are inviting all participants, sponsors and media outlets to attend the event that will focus on B2B networking, business matchmaking, education and exhibition, all within the scope of security industry, smart solutions, mobility, cyber security, ICT, IoT & automation, security & safety training and education. All of these segments will be presented in the form of B2B matchmaking events, keynote speeches, presentations, case studies, panels, side events etc.

Security Summit 2021 is a place at which the industry professionals and experts from these industry niches and verticals from Europe and the rest of the world will gather to present their products, solutions and services, share expertise and enter new partnerships. The participants’ pool includes manufacturers, distributors, system integrators, installers and project managers, security managers, SME owners, decision-makers, representatives of government security agencies as well as end-users.

Attendees are invited to register here, download an event brochure and find additional information.

Registration for the event is free of charge.

To stress the importance of linking businesses in these challenging times, Security Summit 2021 Virtual Event invites all of its current and future business partners to try out its B2B networking program that supports the companies in their search for future partners. These B2B sessions are planned in an online format from 9 AM until 5 PM on all days of the Summit. All interested parties can choose which day(s) of the event are most convenient for them and immediately schedule 1on1 meetings in accordance with their business preferences. You can sign up for free for this business matching event via https://pro.connect2bnet.com/signup

Types of industries that will be covered at Security Summit 2021:

● Smart Solutions

● Mobility

● Cyber Security

● ICT, IoT & Automation

● Security & Safety

● Training & Education1

1 Provides exhibitors with an option to organize their specific training and certification programs within the industry.

Why Security Summit Is One of the Key Online Industry Events in Europe

The predecessor of this year’s event, Security Summit Virtual Event 2020, has attracted 2,084 visitors in 2020 with 83.33% satisfaction rate. The event’s innovative concept, creative design, easy and practical registration and attendance process have been recognized by numerous participants who are expected to return in even higher numbers in 2021.

Its simulation of the conference and exhibition halls and side events, as well as a fast, direct and informative platform for arranging meetings delighted many and cemented the event’s status as one of the largest European online trade events in the security, smart technology, cyber security, IoT and other industries.

Continually increasing numbers of participants are a testament to the reputation, quality and dedication that the organizer of Security Summit brand has been building.

Why Our State-of-the-Art Online Event Platform Is the Backbone of Our Success

Our innovative platform simulates the physical space of premises used for live trade shows and conferences. The user simply logs in and enters the exhibition hall with virtual stands. The virtual stand has all the promotional materials one needs i.e. brochures, professional articles, videos, business cards, contacts and other information.

In this way, the visitor can get all the necessary information he/she needs, and, more importantly, immediately get in touch with the relevant person from management, sales, marketing or technical departments of an organization of their choice. Every profile gives a valuable insight into the represented company, thus prompting other visitors to cooperate with it.

Keeping an International Character Regardless of the Circumstances

The virtual edition of the Security Summit 2020 has achieved enviable results in terms of statistics. The Virtual Summit brought together participants from as many as 69 countries, making this a truly international event.

When it comes to sponsors, 82 companies decided to support the event, have a virtual booth and enjoy the benefits of having easier access to new customers and clients.

In addition, the partners of the event have been recruited among the high-profile global companies and organizations, such as BOSCH, Huawei, Motorola Solutions (Avigilon), HID Global, FLIR Systems, Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell, ASSA ABLOY, Konica Minolta, ZKTeco Europe, Vanderbilt, Vivotek, ISEO, and others, together with the associations covering these industries.

Thus, the main idea of Security Summit 2021 is to once again bring companies together with the aim of exchanging experiences and innovations, engaging in networking as well as presenting products and solutions.

In the Tradition of a Live Event

a&s Adria magazine, a professional security magazine providing total security solutions with 15 years of experience, is a member of a&s media Group and Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media. It is also an organizer of the annual leading trade show for the security industry in the Adriatic region - Adria Security Summit powered by Intersec (a member of Messe Frankfurt Group).

Why You Should Participate:

1. Networking (B2B virtual meetings with peer professionals)

2. Education (live sessions, keynote speeches, case studies, and side events)

3. Exhibition (brand awareness, product placement) Official Spoken Language: English

Agenda: May 4 - 6, 2020

09:00 – 17:00 B2B matchmaking

11:00 – 13:00 Keynote speeches

13:00 – 14:30 Case studies

13:00 – 17:00 Side events

Detailed agenda of the event is available on https://vsecuritysummit.com/agenda/.