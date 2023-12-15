Securiti announced the appointment of Jack Berkowitz as Chief Data Officer (CDO)

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

According to Gartner, 77% of CIOs and technology leaders worldwide are focused on opportunities of everyday AI, but only 9% of organizations have an AI vision statement in place and more than one-third have no plans to create an AI vision statement. This gap in AI adoption aspirations and understanding of how to implement AI programs will lead to serious issues around data governance, security and management.