Sectra’s mobile VPN at OSI layer 4 obtains clearance from the Dutch national security authority

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Dutch national communication security authority, NLNCSA, has cleared international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra’s mobile VPN for use up to and including the RESTRICTED security level. Sectra’s mobile VPN belongs to the fourth layer of the OSI model for computer communication. For example, the solution grants civil authorities, government officials and critical infrastructure operators remote access to internal networks without risking information leaks.

The users can thus access the same information and applications as they would from their regular workplace, regardless of where they are working from. The solution is considered to be more secure than opening the entire network, which classic layer 3 VPNs do.

In conjunction with many organizations becoming more mobile, solutions are needed that allow even the professions that handle sensitive or classified information to perform their regular work outside the office as well. Sectra’s mobile VPN, which belongs to layer 4 of the OSI model, opens only the service or services the user has access rights to. This is in contrast to the classic layer 3 VPN, which normally opens the entire network for the mobile unit and thus entails a greater risk of access violations.

“Our customers need to be able to process sensitive information beyond the walls of their offices. This spring, it was very clear that society’s critical organizations need tools and infrastructure to efficiently work remotely so that they can perform their everyday work tasks even in a crisis. They need a VPN that is even more secure compared to what is normally used today, and Sectra’s mobile VPN at layer 4 of the OSI model fills an important function here,” says Simo Pykälistö, President of Sectra Communications.

Sectra’s mobile VPN, for use up to and including the RESTRICTED security level, is a solution that was produced through a strategic partnership with Samsung. The RESTRICTED security level pertains to information that could damage the security of a nation if it fell into the wrong hands.