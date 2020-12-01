Sectigo Acquires Partners SSL247 and Xolphin

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo® has acquired SSL247, a SSL certificate and web security provider in the UK and France, and Xolphin, the largest provider of SSL certificates and digital signatures in the Netherlands. With the two acquisitions, Sectigo significantly extends its sales reach and support for the company’s leading SSL certificate solutions, Sectigo Web Security Platform and Sectigo Certificate Manager platform, to thousands of additional organizations across Europe and Latin America.

The acquisitions accelerate Sectigo’s growth trajectory globally following the company’s recent recapitalization by GI Partners, a leading private investment firm.

A long-time Sectigo channel partner, SSL247 has nearly two decades of experience selling and supporting SSL certificates, vulnerability assessments, digital IDs (email, code signing, IoT certificates), penetration tests and audits, data protection, and other security solutions to customers across 18 countries in Europe and Latin America.

Founded in 2002, Xolphin has issued more than a million certificates to more than 50,000 customers in Europe. Recognized with a five-star rating for its customer support and rapid Extended Validation (EV) certificate validation, the company has an active network of global resellers who rely on Xolphin’s expertise to quickly provide SSL certificates and digital signatures products for email, code signing, and PDF signing.

With the additions of SSL247 and Xolphin, which will maintain their brands as Sectigo subsidiaries, Sectigo has made four acquisitions over the past three years. In 2019, Sectigo acquired Icon Labs, a security solutions provider for embedded OEMs and IoT device manufacturers, and in 2018 the company acquired Codeguard, Inc., a global leader in website maintenance, backup, and disaster recovery.