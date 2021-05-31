Scutum acquiers “Activeille sur-mesure” portfolio

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Scutum, an international digital safety and security group, has announced an agreement with Cofintex 6, a subsidiary of the Groupama Group, that specialises in remote monitoring, enabling Scutum to integrate a new portfolio of clients needing tailor-made services, and to strengthen its position on the SMB market more particularly. Scutum is also becoming the commercial partner of several entities of the Groupama Group – some Groupama regional entities and Gan Assurances – for tailor-made security services. A leading player in prevention, Scutum’s role as a pioneer in innovation helped finalise this agreement.

Founded in 1989, Scutum provides innovative safety and security services to large groups, SMEs, local authorities and individuals. Relying on its strong expertise in alarms, fire detection, access control and video surveillance, Scutum has developed the Scutum Smart Security Platform to warn customers of the risks they run. Combining Artificial Intelligence and human vigilance, the Platform provides a complete range of services, analysing customer data to contextualise the risks and optimise any response.

The partnership will be operated by Scutum France, which will rely on its strong territorial network that includes more than 40 agencies in France and its continuous commitment to an optimal protection relying on digital technologies such as intelligent video. This expertise requires a 360° approach and the ability to support customers from security audit and remote monitoring, to installation and maintenance.