Schneider Electric and AVEVA Extend Partnership

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Schneider Electric and AVEVA announced their expanded partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the data center market.

As hyperscale providers build data centers with an expanding fleet to meet worldwide demand, the complexities to operate and maintain these facilities are creating an unprecedented set of challenges. Operating at this scale requires a different approach for mission critical facilities powering the globe’s digital infrastructure. The combination of AVEVA™ Unified Operations Center, scalable industrial software with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure™ for Data Centers control and monitoring capabilities enables both deep and expansive visibility to day-to-day operations.

The new joint solutions provide a homogenous view of engineering, operations, and performance across a heterogenous, legacy installed base. Hyperscale data center providers will benefit from this partnership by connecting platforms and data sets that previously existed in disparate systems. They will also be able to scale regardless of number of sites or global location. Data center staff will be empowered to make faster, more informed decisions and optimize asset and operational efficiency throughout the data center lifecycle. As a result, data center providers can deliver a globally consistent experience to address the expanding digital infrastructure needs of their clients.




